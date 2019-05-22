WWCC EMS Students Score Above State And National Average

Rock Springs, WY (5/22/19) – Western Wyoming Community College’s (WWCC) announced today that their Emergency Medical Services (EMS) students beat the national testing average pass rate for first-time skills testing.

According to a press release, WWCC’s 27 students achieved a 93% pass rate on their skills tests beating the Wyoming state average of 87% and the national average of 77%. This is the third consecutive year WWCC EMS students scored over the national first-time testing pass rate. The testing ensures that the individuals are prepared to handle a medical emergency.

“These students have to give up many hours of time on weekends and evenings to achieve competency in these skills. But it doesn’t stop there, they have to also spend countless hours studying and learning knowledge. We try to teach critical thinking because no patient ever is exactly like the textbook. These success rates show the dedication of the students and the instructors to ensure that we are training excellent prehospital providers,” said Andrew Appleby Instructor of Paramedics and EMS at Western.