WWCC Halloween Concert will feature popular songs, stories

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Western Wyoming Community College music students will perform a Halloween Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Western’s Theater.

The Halloween Concert is a great way for families to get excited about the holiday and trick-or-treating on the Oct. 31. Attendees can expect to hear popular favorites as well as stories.

The performers will be dressed in Halloween costumes and the public is encouraged to come dressed in their spooky attire as well.

“Western’s Halloween Concert is free and open to all ages. We’ll feature scary music and stories. We encourage everyone to come in costume. Halloween treats will be available after the concert. Come hear music from the Nightmare Before Christmas and scary music from the 80’s, 90’s and today,” said Matt Schaffner, assistant professor of Music at Western.

The event is open to the public. For more information regarding the event please contact the Performing Arts Department 307-382-1721, or email [email protected].