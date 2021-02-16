WWCC hosted industry and education leaders for CTE month

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS (February 16, 2021) – Today, Governor Gordon approved recognizing February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) month for the State of Wyoming. Western Wyoming Community College (Western) hosted industry and education leaders on campus in celebration of CTE Month, on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Attendees were invited to tour Western’s School of Manufacturing and Industrial Technology wing of the College.

Western has a history of working with local industry leaders to ensure their employment needs are being met by Western graduates, as well as partnering with school districts to create career pathways.

Most recently, the College was granted conditional approval of all proposed CTE Teacher Education endorsements by the Wyoming Department of Education Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) on January 25, 2021.

“Wyoming’s PTSB has approved the following teacher education endorsements to be offered by Western: Automotive, Diesel/Agriculture, Welding, Plant Operator, Electrical & Instrumentation, and CTE- Generalist,” stated Carlton DeWick, Western’s new Manufacturing and Technology Division Chair.

Western has partnered with the University of Wyoming (UW) to develop a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in CTE Education. This degree path starts with an applicable AAS degree from Western, followed by the third year of coursework at either Western or UW and the final year spent taking online courses from UW and student-teaching. This allows individuals with technical skills to pass on their knowledge and teach in high school vocational positions.

“Western takes great pride in its partnerships with industry, K-12 education, other colleges and UW. The development of a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in CTE Teacher Education, shows that in working together we can find solutions that meet the needs in our local communities,” stated Dr. Clifford M. Wittstruck II, Western’s Vice President for Student Learning.

If interested in these new degree paths, contact [email protected]. To learn more about Western’s School of Manufacturing and Industrial Technology visit their website page at westernwyoming.edu/industry.