WWCC hosts Career and Transfer Fair next week

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College is hosting its annual Career and Transfer fair on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Atrium on Western’s Campus. According to a press release from WWCC, “The fair is free and open to the public and it serves as an avenue to connect prospective employers and four-year institutions with students, community members, and other businesses. This is a perfect networking opportunity.

Western Wyoming is currently taking applications for employer booths. This is a unique opportunity to find excellent candidates for your business. If interested, please let Western Wyoming Community College know who you are, how many chairs to provide, and if you need an outlet. Click HERE to register.

According to the press release, the following are a few of the businesses that will be in attendance at the Career and Transfer Fair. Castle Rock Hospital District, City of Rawlins, Elwood Staffing, Equality State Policy Center, ExxonMobil, Genesis Alkali, Inside Connections, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mountain States Pressure Services, PacifiCorp, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Winnelson, Rocky Mountain Care, Schumacher Law, P.C., Spartan Companies, State of Wyoming, State of Wyoming Enterprise Technology Services, Sweetwater County Government, Sweetwater County Sheriff, Sweetwater Events Complex, Sweetwater Technology Services, Transportation Security Administration, Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Company, Veteran Service Office, Volta Fabrication, Williams Company, Wyoming Army National Guard, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Life Resource Center, Wyoming Machinery Company, Wyoming Workforce Services, Young at Heart Senior Center, Wyoming Healthcare Staffing Services, and many more.

Those attending should dress for success, have copies of their résumés, and be prepared for on-site interviews. For more information on the fair contact Mustang Central at (307) 382-1677 or email [email protected]. For general information regarding the event, visit westernwyoming.edu/careerfair.

“I’m incredibly excited about this year’s Career and Transfer Fair. This is a perfect opportunity for businesses, students, and the community to partner together to meet their desired goals. The fair allows an opportunity for you to pursue your passion through furthering your education or career,” states Peg Larson, Director of Admissions and Advising.

Western’s experienced Mustang Central Success Teams advise students, introduce career planning, including résumé writing and interview preparation. In addition, Mustang Central success services assist students with their next steps to the workforce and/or continuing their education beyond Western.