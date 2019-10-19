WWCC Hosts fall 2019 geology expo and rock show

By Dylan Rohrer, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 19, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College is hosting the fall 2019 geology expo and rock show today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atrium.

This event features several vendors. They range from crystal vendors and silversmiths to essential oil vendors and candle makers.

This event is growing every year. It started in 2016, with only 5 vendors. The 2019 fall expo features sixteen vendors, and thirty tables.

Advertisement

This event has been more successful each year and is, “Always trending up,” according to Dr. Dana L Pertermann, associate professor of geology and anthropology at Western Wyoming Community College.

Advertisement

Dr. Pertermann also argues that there is much more to this event than showing and selling rocks. She believes that this event offers a great mix of both community and education, such as the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management offering information on fossils in public lands.

Dr. Pertermann also sees this event as a great opportunity to get children and young adults alike interested in geology early on. She also feels the expo is useful in getting people onto Western’s campus to see what they have to offer future students.