WWCC hosts seventh annual Run with Sandy Memorial 5K

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will host the 7th annual 5k run (or walk), Run With Sandy, on Saturday, April 29. Registration will start at 8:30 AM in the Western Commons.

Dr. Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty alike. There are many accounts of Mitchell having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives.

Mitchell was an avid runner and fly fisher. Run with Sandy is a non-profit event that will raise money to be donated to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center/Huntsman Cancer Institute. All donations of any amount are greatly welcomed and appreciated.

“This event is a great opportunity to join together to honor and remember all those who have fought cancer and to help raise money to support our local cancer patients and their families,” said Western’s Professor of Exercise Science Kristine Clark.

The event is a 5K run/walk organized to honor Mitchell, but participants are encouraged to run in honor of their loved ones who are battling or have battled cancer. For those who cannot join in-person, they can complete the run “virtually” by sharing some photos of themselves, their family, and/or friends doing their own run and posting them to social media using #RunWithSandy.

Participants can complete a 5k walk (3 laps) around Western’s outdoor track on campus or a 5k run (Gateway/Skyline loop). For those who will be walking, please sign up for the 9:00 AM time slot. For those planning to run, please sign up for the 9:30 AM time slot. Please let us know you are coming: westernwyoming.edu/runwithsandy. Everyone will complete the full registration the day of the event.

Registration is by donation, and open to the public. T-shirts will be available on a first-come basis for those who make a $20 donation or more while supplies last. The community is encouraged to participate.

This run is made possible with sponsorship from Western Wyoming Community College Exercise Science Program, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, Wyoming Department of Health, and Western Cultural Affairs.

For those who would like to donate but cannot make it to the run, or for any additional information regarding this event, please contact Kristine Clark at [email protected] or (307) 382-1876.