WWCC making changes amid COVID-19 concerns

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – (May 4, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College’s COVID-19 Crisis Team has created a revised Summer 2020 Schedule. Click here for the link. The link will show the changes brought on by COVID-19. The revised schedule was approved by the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, April 29.

Advertisement

Amidst continued COVID-19 concerns, the safety of Western’s students, employees, and community remains the institution’s number one priority. With that in mind, Western will move all summer classes online, with the exception of Welding, which will be offered in a special block format. Western’s buildings will remain closed to students and the public, with limited staffing through at least Saturday, July 5, 2020. Those employees already deemed critical will continue to work on campus utilizing social distancing protocols and extra custodial practices.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic creates some challenges, Western is open for business and serving students in safe and creative ways. With hundreds of online offerings and 23 fully-online degrees, students can learn anytime, anywhere. Our dedicated faculty and staff are working hard to ensure convenient, virtual learning opportunities,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western Wyoming Community College.

The Children’s Center, Fitness Center, and Aquatics Center will be closed at least through Saturday, July 5, 2020. Western will be focusing their efforts and resources on student educational outcomes. In addition, the College and BOCES summer camps will not be held on campus during this time.

Sponsor

The college is working with the Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC), and local and state health officials in creating a Variance 1.0 request. Details regarding Variance 1.0 will follow.

With Wyoming State Health Officials requesting no large gatherings for the summer, commencement will be moving to a virtual and interactive format. More details on this to follow.

Please continue to visit the college’s main coronavirus updates page at www.westernwyoming.edu for the latest information, or email [email protected] .