Tonight at Rushmore Gymnasium the Western Wyoming Community College Men’s basketball team took on Lamar Community College at 6 pm. The Mustangs defeated the Lopes 90-70 thanks in part to their fast break play and strong rebounding. According to their schedule, the Mustangs will play Northeast Junior College on January 13th in Casper at the Region 9 North/South Challenge.

Charlie Harris Jr(SO) defending the shot

Charlie Harris Jr (SO) at the free throw line

Franklin Agu (SO) setting a screen

Chase Hettinger (SO) taking a shot on the baseline

Chase Hettinger (SO) going in for a layup

Hugo Ferreira (SO) going in for a layup after a steal

Franklin Agu (SO) driving to the basket

Franklin Agu (SO) finishing a drive to the basket

Jackson Keil (FR) going in for a layup with Eddie McPhee (FR) in for rebound

Hugo Ferreira (SO) going in for another layup after a steal. Ferreira had multiple steals on the night

Eddie McPhee (FR) taking the ball to the rim