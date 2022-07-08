WWCC participates in 3rd annual WyoGives

Western Wyoming Community College’s President, Kim Dale, holding a WyoGives sign. Photo submitted by WWCC.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s Foundation (Western) will be participating in this year’s WyoGives on Wednesday, July 13. WyoGives is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network. This year Western’s donations will be matched dollar per dollar by the Hughes Charitable Foundation with a maximum match of $10,000.

Initiated in 2020, WyoGives was designed to bring awareness to Wyoming nonprofits. Since its creation, WyoGives has become a powerful online fundraising event for nonprofits across Wyoming. For 24 hours Wyoming residents are encouraged to come together as a whole community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. As stated on their website, “Live Here, Give Here.”

Western’s Foundation will be participating in this year’s giving day, set for Wednesday, July 13. Founded in 1959 Western welcomed its first class that falls with 40 students and five full-time faculty. Today, Western offers a variety of programs to students from across Sweetwater County, Wyoming, and the globe. In speaking of WyoGives Western’s Director of Community Relations, David Tate stated, “The Western Wyoming Community College Foundation is excited to be a part of WyoGives 2022. Not only does WyoGives allow people to easily donate to their favorite non-profits, but it also highlights the great work non-profits do to build a better Wyoming. For the past 63 years, Western has worked to build a better Wyoming and now offers 37 associate degrees, 32 certificates, and two bachelor’s degrees.”

During WyoGives Western’s donations will be matched dollar per dollar, up to $10,000 by the Hughes Charitable Foundation. In speaking of the match Western’s President Kim Dale said, “The generosity of the Hughes Charitable Foundation’s match will have a great impact on Western. Each dollar raised and matched will continue Western’s legacy of affordable education and community pride. I hope everyone will mark their calendars for July 13 as we prepare to give as a community!”

Alumni and students are the best examples of the continued impact Western has in our communities and Wyoming. Alumnus Carly Putnam shared her story and the impact her time at Western had, “Entering Western as a Non-traditional student back in 2018, being a single mom of two boys, I was lost, financially strapped, homeless, and looking for a better life for us. I originally felt like a “fish-out-of-water,” being 34-years-old and out of school for over 12 years. However, with the help and encouragement of the advisors, faculty, and staff, the Children’s Center, Peer Tutor Center, and all of the members of SGA, I not only found myself, but I also found life-long friends that were positive support I desperately needed. I entered Western with no direction or passion and left with confidence, courage, and purpose. I was the class of 2020-2021’s Outstanding Graduate and am now on my way to getting my Bachelor’s in Psychology at the University of Wyoming up here in Laramie. Thanks to Western, I am now a better person and I owe them everything. I cannot imagine where myself and my little family would be if I would have never stepped foot through these doors. I am proud to say, that Western Wyoming Community College gave me the best experience, and I could not possibly thank each and every individual that I met along the way, enough.”

To learn more about WyoGives and participating Wyoming nonprofits visit their website: https://www.wyogives.org/

To support Western during WyoGives you can donate at: https://www.wyogives.org/organizations/wwc-foundation