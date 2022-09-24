WWCC partners with Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership to offer the first MFG Day Event

A welder works on a project in full protective gear. Photo submitted by Western Wyoming Community College.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) in collaboration with the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership announces their first Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) event at Western. The event will be held at Western’s Rock Springs Main Campus in the Atrium, on Friday, October 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This event is part of the workforce development initiative to raise awareness about careers in manufacturing and related fields.

As part of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of manufacturers who are willing to showcase manufacturing’s diversity, its innovativeness, and its range of careers such as welding, operations, information technology (IT), industrial maintenance, instrumentation, engineering, cybersecurity, human resources, and research and design (R&D) to name a few. We want this event to introduce individuals, and the community, to the manufacturing industry and what education is involved in these career pathways.

The Manufacturing Institute’s flagship initiative, MFG Day, showcases the many and diverse modern manufacturing careers and addresses the skills gap, which may leave more than 4 million American jobs unfilled by 2030 due to outdated misconceptions surrounding the industry and the lack of highly skilled workers to fill those jobs.

MFG Day encourages companies and educational institutions around the nation to host events where students, parents, teachers, and community leaders can learn more about the exciting field of modern manufacturing. These events, which range from virtual—and safe in person—factory tours, to panels featuring the world’s leading CEOs, help the country’s next generation of workforce talent better understand the well-paying career opportunities modern manufacturing offers as well as what a modern manufacturing career looks like, including:

The chance to work in a diverse range of companies manufacturing offers, from small, local businesses to global Fortune 500 companies, in exciting industries, from mining to pharmaceuticals;

Earning $88,406 annually on average, including pay and benefits;

Working in an industry that employs more than 12.13 million workers across the country;

Hands-on experience with the most innovative technology, including 3D printing, drones, and virtual reality;

The opportunity to work on real, tangible products that improve people’s lives, from lifesaving medical equipment to food products; and

Career growth that starts at entry level but allows for additional training and promotion opportunities.

“As we look forward to celebrating MFG Day here in Southwest Wyoming and across the country, we are reminded of the important role that modern manufacturing plays in each of our lives. From the gas we use in our vehicles, clothes we wear to the food we eat, modern manufacturing is at the heart of our country,” said Amy Murphy, Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development. “This year’s MFG Day is a uniquely powerful opportunity to bring awareness to the high-paying, rewarding, and meaningful career opportunities in our industry and to open minds to what’s possible with a career in modern manufacturing.”

To learn more about the event, contact Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development, Amy Murphy at 307-382-1616 or email [email protected].

References – On the Net: Creators Wanted: About MFG Day: https://creatorswanted.org/mfgday/