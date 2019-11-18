WWCC student work on exhibit in school art gallery

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 18, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College student artwork will be on display in the school’s Art Gallery from December 6 to January 3 with a ceramics sale opening night, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. December 6.

The exhibit will showcase the very best student artwork from the past semester, including drawings, paintings, photographs, and ceramics.

Sponsor

Featured artwork will include pieces created both in and outside of class at Western, and by students who are both art and non-art majors.

Prizes for the best works will be presented during an awards ceremony at 6pm the evening of the show’s opening.

Advertisement

Jacob Muldowney, gallery director and Assistant Professor of Art at Western, has been impressed by the quality of student art produced this semester.

“Not only are our students excelling in the technical aspects of their creative endeavors, but what’s more exciting is how each student is beginning to develop their own unique artistic vision and approach. Our students are ambitious and motivated, and this edition of the student exhibition will clearly demonstrate that,” Jacob said.

Advertisement

This event is free and open to the public, with the Gallery open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The community is encouraged to view the exhibit and purchase ceramic items and other student artwork on the opening evening.

For more information, contact Jacob Muldowney at [email protected].