WWCC Theatre Department presents “Urinetown” to kick off new season

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) Theatre Department will present the satirical musical “Urinetown, The Musical” on October 19, 20, and 21, at 7:30 p.m., with a public matinee on Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. The performances will be presented in the Western Theatre. This production may not be suitable for those under 13 without a parent due to mild profanity and humorous adult innuendos.

Winner of multiple awards, including three Tony Awards in 2001, “Urinetown, The Musical” is a satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, environmental collapse, municipal politics, and musical theatre itself!

Clayton Boren, a first-year musical theatre major from Rock Springs, shares what it’s like to play the part of Bobby Strong, the hero of the show.

“Bobby strong is a bit different from any character I’ve played before because of his confidence and simplicity. His main traits are his somewhat naive optimism and his determination to do what he thinks is right. This allows him to be the strong likable hero, who just wants all the people to be happy and live in harmony. Playing a character like this who lives in a world of satire and social commentary is very interesting. In some ways It’s easier to play someone who’s goals and ambitions are so clear cut and who’s character can be summed up by a few words. On the other hand, keeping that consistency within the world of the musical, and with the choices you make as that character, can sometimes be an interesting challenge,” states Boren.

Genevieve Stewart, a second-year musical theatre major, is also from Rock Springs. She plays Bobby’s love interest, Hope Cladwell, daughter of the evil corporate villain.

“I’ve never played a carefree, loving and hopeful blonde who wants to do the best she can and love and change the world. I think I struggle most with not playing the character up enough and making her too real. But the easy thing is that her characteristics have come like it’s second nature, like her signature popped foot when she stands,” states Stewart.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors. Tickets are available online or by calling the Box Office Monday – Friday, 9am – 4pm at (307) 382-1721. For questions and tickets, please call the Performing Arts Office at (307) 382-1721, or visit: westernwyoming.edu/theatre.