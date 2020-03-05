WWCC to host 2020 Career and Transfer Fair

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 5, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College will host a Career and Transfer Fair in the Atrium on campus from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 25.

There will be a multitude of businesses and four-year universities in attendance.

This year, Senator Barrasso’s office is offering an internship to motivated leaders interested in receiving hands-on experience with the U.S. Senate. Course credit may be available, interns earn a stipend and both full and part-time internship opportunities are available.

“The Career and Transfer Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet employers and visit with representatives of various universities,” said Teresa Shafe, Student Success Advisor at Western Wyoming Community College.

The event serves as a connector between prospective employers or four-year colleges and students.

Western’s experienced staff in Mustang Success work with, and advise students on résumé writing and enhancing their interviewing skills. They will review student résumés prior to submission to an employer and conduct mock interviews to ensure our students are ready to enter the workforce application and interview process.

For questions or more information, please contact Teresa Shafe at (307) 382-1646, or at [email protected].