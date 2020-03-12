WWCC to host 2020 Literary Festival

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 12, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College will host the Literary Festival event series celebrating creative writing in the community in March, April, and May of 2020.

The Literary Festival will be a variety of readings and workshops facilitated by Western’s English Department faculty and featuring original work of local, regional, student, and faculty authors.

Thursday, March 19: Wyoming Writers Rick Kempa and Sharon Salisbury O’Toole

“Cultivating Creativity” Writing Workshop 2:30 – 3:45 PM in 1302

Reading at 7 PM in Room 1309

Writing workshop from 1:00-3:45 at the Young at Heart Senior Center, also open to the public.

Reading at 7:00 p.m. room 1302

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Rick Kempa is a poet and Professor Emeritus at Western, where he taught writing and philosophy and directed the college’s Honors Program until his retirement in 2018, after thirty years. His third book of poems, Too Vast for Sleep, has just been published by Littoral Press.

He will be reading from the section of his book entitled, “Once My Students and I Were Laughing,” which, he says, “tells some of my most memorable stories about interactions with students, not only in the classrooms and hallways of the college campus, but also in restaurants, bars, and other public places.”

The Literary Festival events are free and open to the public. Writers of all ages as well as those who simply enjoy the literary arts are invited to participate. The event serves to celebrate and enjoy the art of writing, as well as to give community members some insight into the Creative Writing programs, courses and opportunities offered through Western.

The event is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College and the Wesswick Foundation.

For more information on this event, contact Jessica Dean, Instructor of English at Western, at [email protected].