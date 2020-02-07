WWCC to host cultural tour of the British Isles

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 7th, 2020) – Western Wyoming Community College will host a cultural tour of the British Isles in early summer of 2021. The informational meeting for the tour will be held in room 2021 on February 20th, 2020, at 7PM.

The nine-day tour of England, Ireland, and Wales will take participants through Killarney, Blarney, Holyhead, British Midlands, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Oxford and London. The tour includes round-trip airfare, land transportation, hotels with private bathrooms, breakfast and select meals, full-time tour director, sightseeing tours, select entry fees as well as free time.

The tentative dates are May 24th through June 1st, 2021, but are subject to change, slightly. The group will be led by Michelle Schutten, an experienced group leader.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for students and community members to see The British Isles. We will see and experience the countryside and big cities of England, Ireland and Wales. We will taste the rich foods, kiss the Blarney Stone, “read” the Book of Kells, visit Shakespeare’s birthplace, and so much more. This will truly be an experience of a lifetime! Please consider joining us,” stated Schutten.

For more information on this tour, contact Michelle Schutten at [email protected], or at (307) 382-1829.