WWCC to host panel regarding Italian American History in Wyoming

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — An event including presentations and a roundtable discussion on the topic of Italians in Wyoming will be held at Western Wyoming Community College on Tuesday, October 24 at 6:30 pm. A light reception provided by the Tyrolean Trentini of Wyoming Club will follow the presentation in the WWCC Atrium.

Rock Springs filmmaker, Mark Pedri, and scholars, Matteo Pretelli (University of Naples “L’Orientale”) and Laura E. Ruberto (Berkeley City College), will talk about their research and work relating to the Italian presence in Wyoming. This will include scenes from Pedri’s documentary, “Dear Sirs”, about his grandfather’s experience as a POW in Europe, Pretelli’s new research project on Italian and other immigrant groups in Rock Springs during WWII, and Ruberto’s research on the Camp Douglas Internment Camp murals painted by Italian POWs. The panelists will share excerpts from their work, in addition to a conversation about each of their connections and interest in Italians in Wyoming.

Following the event, Matteo Pretelli will be spending a week in Rock Springs researching Rock Springs during WWII. If anyone has any testimonies, memoirs, or family archives that they would like to contribute it towards his research, please reach out by emailing [email protected].

The event is free and open to the public as a collaboration of the WWCC Library, Burning Torch Productions, and the Tyrolean Trentini of Wyoming Club with funding provided by a grant from the Wesswick Foundation. More information and an RSVP details can be found at BurningTorchProductions.com/wyomingitalians