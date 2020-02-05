WWCC to host second annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING February 5, 2020 — Western Wyoming Community College will host their 2nd annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs from 10:30 AM-1:30 PM on Saturday, February 8th.

Community members are invited to participate in several of the Homecoming Week Athletic events and activities.

Western’s Wrestling Team is ranked number one in the nation. Western’s Men’s Basketball team is currently ranked number 14 in the national polls and are currently tied for the Region IX North lead.

The following is a schedule of events for Homecoming Week:

Wednesday, February 5th:

Women’s basketball game against Central Wyoming College at 5:30 PM.

Men’s basketball game against Central Wyoming College at 7:30 PM.

Thursday, February 6th:

Western’s wrestling match against Northeastern Junior College at 6 PM.

Friday, February 7th:

Western Night Out, students and community members are invited to bring their families for music, games, and food on campus at 6 PM.

Saturday, February 8th:

Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs from 10:30-1:30 PM.

Women’s basketball game against Casper College at 2 PM.

Men’s basketball game against Casper College at 4 PM.

Alumni Appreciation Day!

Chili Cook-Off locations are located throughout Downtown Rock Springs. Maps are available at all locations, those who visit at least six chili stations can enter a public drawing for prizes.

Western students who bring their student ID will receive an extra ticket to enter the raffle.

“This week is an exciting week in Mustang Athletics. We would love to see you any and all of these nights in Rushmore Gymnasium. Thank you for your support of Mustang Athletics. We couldn’t do what we do with the amazing support of our Rock Springs, Green River, and surrounding communities,” stated Dr. Lu Sweet, Western’s Athletic Director.

For more information regarding the Chili Cook-Off contact Audrey Harton, Western’s Public Relations Specialist at [email protected], or visit www.westernwyoming.edu/homecoming.