WWCC to host virtual Future Mustangs Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 8, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College welcomes prospective students to their virtual Future Mustangs Day on April 22nd, 2020 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Future Mustangs Day is an opportunity for high school seniors who have been accepted to Western or have filled out an application for admission, and their families to visit Western virtually.

During this event, participants will be given the opportunity to attend a welcome session, learn about academic advising, compete for academic scholarships in different academic areas, take a virtual campus tour, attend information sessions with various departments and majors on campus, and win prizes.

Prizes for students include AirPods, a TV and $750 in scholarships.

“Future Mustangs Day is going to be a wonderful virtual event for high school seniors to be able to receive information from staff and faculty around campus, learn about the importance of academic advising, apply for scholarships, ask questions, win prizes, and take a virtual tour of the campus. Registration is required! So register today, as this is an event that high school seniors will not want to miss out on,” said Rachel Hofer, Admissions Counselor at Western.

High school seniors and their families will attend Future Mustang Day virtually using Zoom.

Register today at https://bit.ly/392RZCH to attend on April 22nd, 2020.

For questions regarding this event, please contact Rachel Hofer, Admissions Counselor at [email protected].