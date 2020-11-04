WWCC will allow on-campus labs during virtual learning

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 4, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs Campus will transition only in-person lectures to virtual delivery in light of the uptick in COVID-19 cases. The decision was made in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

This change will not affect any courses which require in-person activity such as labs. All Workforce courses remain unchanged. The Green River Center remains open, as do Outreach locations and the Children’s Center. Concurrent high school students will follow high school directives and dual enrollment students will follow the directive of the College.

Western’s Rock Springs campus remains open and student services remain available during normal operating hours.

“Western understands the importance of keeping campus open to our students. We are working hard to ensure that we can provide that opportunity without compromising the safety of our Western Family. It is up to each of us to follow safety protocols to keep each other safe, and our campus open,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, President of Western.

Following Thanksgiving and Winter break, Western plans to begin the Spring 2021 semester with in-person coursework, just as it did in the Fall. Spring Registration opens on November 9, a list of courses, schedule, and registration information can be found under Announcements on Western’s homepage, or by using the following URL, westernwyoming.edu/Spring2021.

For information on COVID-19 as it pertains to Western, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard, which is updated daily with the latest case numbers. The daily numbers reflect the case number totals from the end of the day, the day before they are posted.