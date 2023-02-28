WWCC Wrestling departs for Nationals

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The six-time NJCAA Plains District Champions are headed to Council Bluffs, Iowa to compete for the National Title this weekend! Western Wyoming Community College held the team’s official send-off today announcing the qualifiers, the entire team, as well as the head coach behind them all.

Dr. Dustin Conover, Dean of Students, announced during the send-off that the team is currently ranked #2 in the nation and that all ten qualified athletes are ranked between #2 – #13 heading into the competition. Dr. Conover had some incredible things to say about their coach as well. Head Coach Art Castillo is a six-time District Coach of the Year and is currently one of five coaches nominated for the NJCAA Coach of the Year Award for Wrestling. Castillo is in his 14th year of coaching at WWCC. Coach Castillo was inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the class of 2022 recently. On the national level, Castillo has coached six National Champions, 57 All-Americans, including 10 two-time All-Americans, and the 2018 NJCAA Outstanding Wrestler, Ken Astle, just to name a few of his accomplishments.

Castillo is also joined by his assistant coaches Rick Yoak, Bill Hodges, and Jacob Flores.

The top eight of each weight class have earned All-American status, which is a huge accomplishment for these athletes. Dr. Conover gave an appreciative statement as he said “I want to say thank you for all you do. Not only are you amazing wrestlers on the mat, but you’re great students in the classroom. More importantly, you are amazing human beings and you represent Western well. We are really, really proud of you guys.”

Dr. Lu Sweet, Athletic Director, also spoke at the send-off. WWCC has made the decision to send their entire team to Nationals because they all work closely to get each other ready for this level throughout the season. Although only ten athletes will be competing, the rest of the team will be there to cheer them on through the competition. Dr. Sweet ended by stating how important it is to work hard because you will see the results.

The official competition is set to being on March 3rd and goes through March 4th. We will update you on the scores as we receive them.