WWCC wrestling ranked number one by NJCAA

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 12, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College’s wrestling team is ranked number one by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Last season, Western’s wrestling team’s head coach, Art Castillo, led the team to win the Rocky Mountain District/ Region IX Championship for the second year in a row and finished 8th at the NJCAA National Championships. This year, the team aims to accomplish more.

“It’s exciting being number one in the nation. Although it is our expectation to be in this situation, we haven’t done anything yet,” Castillo said.

Castillo said he hopes his team continues their number one ranking. “I am happy with our effort to get us to this point, but it only matters who is number one in March. Nobody will remember who was number one in November. We need to focus on getting better every day and putting ourselves in situations that create growth,” he said.

“We know we will be getting everybody’s best effort every time we compete, and we need to be prepared for that. Going wire to wire number one is probably one of the most difficult things to do in sports. We will need to be laser-focused until March 7th,” stated Castillo.

To follow the Mustang Wrestling season, visit Western’s website. Their first home match is at 6 p.m. December 18th in the Rushmore Gym in Rock Springs.

Matches are free and open to the public, and the community is encouraged to attend.

For those unable to attend, live streaming is available.

To connect with the Mustang Wrestlers through Instagram, search @wwcc_wrestling.

To learn more about Western’s Wrestling Program, contact Art Castillo at [email protected].