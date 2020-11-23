WWCC’s dance group presenting livestream of HoliDance

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) – Mustang Dance Company, Western Wyoming Community College’s pre-professional dance performance group, will present a livestream of new choreography created by dance faculty and students on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The dancers are members of DANC 1210, a practicum course with the major learning objective of learning, rehearsing, and performing commercial and concert dance for Sweetwater County audiences. The event features Latin, jazz, lyrical, and comedic dances to lesser-known Christmas tunes for families to enjoy from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Rebecca Mayer, Artistic Director and Western Dance Faculty, has enjoyed the artistic challenge of translating her staging skills to a digital format.

“Choreographing and performing dances for the screen has presented a unique opportunity for the students and me. This semester, we’re embracing the online video format by delivering a show inspired by the television Christmas specials of the seventies and eighties,” Mayer stated.

In light of COVID-19, Western’s Performing Arts faculty and students have worked to create innovative ways to keep each other and the community safe, without sacrificing the crucial part of their craft – performing. The livestream format presents audience members outside Sweetwater County the unique opportunity to experience these students’ hard work while getting into the holiday spirit. International students will get to share their performance with their families and friends in their home countries.

The livestream will take place on Zoom. Admission is free. Audiences may use the following links to access:

Dec. 8 7:30 p.m.

https://westernwyoming.zoom.us/j/97754261405

Dec. 9 7:30 p.m.

https://westernwyoming.zoom.us/j/95660461676

To learn more about Western’s Dance Program or Mustang Dance Company, visit their page on the College’s website.