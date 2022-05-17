WWCC’s first Bachelor students graduate 

Bachelor of Applied Science graduates with Dr. Kim Dale: (L to R) Raquel Maestas: Cum Laude; President, Dr. Kim Dale; Krista Simkin; and Elijah Archuleta. Photo submitted by Western Wyoming Community College.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Western Wyoming Community College (Western) graduated the very first students from the Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree program in Business Organizational Management. The three Western graduates were Elijah Archuleta, Krista Simkin and Raquel Maestas.

Friday’s Commencement was pivotal for Western and these graduates. Archuleta, Simkin, and Maestas participated in the Commencement ceremony, representing the first cohort of BAS degree recipients. Western’s President, Dr. Kim Dale states, “This was a monumental moment for the College as we formally graduated our first cohort of bachelor degrees. We’re incredibly thrilled that Western was able to provide these students this opportunity and to join them on their journey. I’m looking forward to seeing their impact in our communities.”

Western’s Bachelor’s Degree in Business was launched in early 2021 and is solely online. During the planning process, Western worked with community partners in business to design the degree around student needs and future higher education attainment goals for Wyoming. The program requires 120 credit hours to complete and offers coursework in topics such as Business Ethics, Human Resources Management, and Principles of Marketing, among others. Bachelor recipient Archuleta said, “The courses are set to challenge you and give you a simulation of what the real business world will be like. The small class sizes allow you to connect with your peers and teachers on a personal level, and to discuss the course topics in depth.”

Western’s BAS graduates had many positive things to say about the program and how it impacted them. For all of them, Western’s instructors were one of the instrumental reasons they enjoyed and succeeded in the program. Maestas said, “Western has professors that are genuine, driven, and dedicated to help students learn and succeed. The experience of having smaller classes and more personal face time with professors is priceless.”

Those interested in learning more about the bachelor program and possible career opportunities can visit Western’s website: www.westernwyoming.edu/bachelors.

To speak to the School of Business & Computer Technology Chair, Beth Gard, email [email protected] or call: 307-382-1658.

Fall registration is now open and closes August 24.