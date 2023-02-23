WWCC’s mascot Thunder is retiring

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Our beloved Thunder, Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) mascot, is retiring this April. Western has signed a contract with a new mustang mascot, who will make his debut at this year’s Mustang Student Awards Banquet on April 27. He will then make his public debut at this year’s Commencement ceremony the evening of May 12.

When asked what Thunder will do in his retirement he stated, “I have a home and family in Mesquite, Nevada and I’m looking forward to avoiding snow! I plan to play golf and travel around, who knows where I’ll end up! I probably need a spa day too. Regardless of where I end up, I’ll always root for my Mustangs.” Thunder has worked for the College since 2006 and is considered a senior member. Lu Sweet, the Director of Athletics, has always had a sweet spot (get it?) for Thunder. Once Mustang Athletics settles down a bit, she hopes to catch up with Thunder on the golf course in Mesquite.

Western’s new mascot is looking for a name. At birth, he was known as “Mustang Doe”. We’re asking our students, community members, and employees to help provide him with a new name! The individual whose name is chosen will receive a $500 check from Western. Limit one name per participant. Participants must live in the College’s service area of Carbon, Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, and Uinta Counties. Names that are duplicated will go to the first submittal based on day and time. Make sure you get your entry in before someone beats you to the naming punch!

All entries must be done online. If you have a winning name, visit westernwyoming.edu to submit your entry. You can find the submittal form off our website’s homepage ‘announcements’ section on the lower right. The deadline for the naming contest is 11:59 PM on March 15.

Proposed names will be reviewed by the Mascot Task Force, created in the fall of 2022, for the selection process. The task force will review the names and narrow the list. It will then go to Western students for a final vote. Task force members and their families are ineligible tosubmit entries.

For more information, contact Mikayla Larrow at [email protected] or call 307-382-1858.