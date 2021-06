WWCC’s newest Trustee Zach Guier sworn in Thursday

June 18, 2021 — Zach Guier is the newest trustee of Western Wyoming Community College. Guier was officially appointed to the position last night and took the oath of office before taking his seat on Western’s board of trustees.

Guier is replacing Trustee Carla Hester-Croff, who resigned from the board in May.

Guier is a Sweetwater County native and graduate of the University of Wyoming. He is employed at Western Wyoming Beverages as Vice President, Operations and Administration.