WY Community Foundation donates $5,000 to Actors’ Mission

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 21, 2019) — The Wyoming Community Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Actors’ Mission.

The $5,000 donation will be used to help defray planning and architectural fees for the renovation of a downtown building in Rock Springs into a black box theater.

Paula Wonnacott, president of the Rock Springs Chapter of WyCF, presented the check to Actors’ Mission board members.

Actors’ Mission has enjoyed the support of the WyCF from the beginning of the Actors’ Mission building project. In 2018, with donations from Rock Springs community members, WyCF worked with the group to set up and maintain an endowment fund for Actors’ Mission that will ensure its future.