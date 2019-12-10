WY Cultural Trust Fund approves grant for RS Brown Bag Concert Series

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) — The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund at its Nov. 13-14 meeting voted to approve a $2,600 grant to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) for its summer 2020 Brown Bag Concert Series.

The grant helps fund the season of lunchtime concerts each Tuesday in Bank Court, June through August.

The concert series was introduced in the summer of 2016 with once-a-month concerts throughout the summer season. Due to the popularity of the concerts, in 2017 they became weekly events and have continued in that format ever since.

The concerts are supported by community sponsors. and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund began financially supporting the performances in 2018.

“Booking for the 2020 season has already begun,” according to Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager Chad Banks.

“The series is becoming better known among traveling musicians and we get calls all year from those wanting to perform,” Banks added. “We try to balance a mix of traveling musicians with local favorites for the series.”

The 2020 season will begin on Tuesday, June 2 and continue throughout the summer with the final concert on Tuesday, Aug.25. The concerts are in Bank Court from noon to 1:30 p.m. and are free.

About the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund:

In 1998, the Wyoming Legislature, recognizing that Wyoming and its people possess a unique cultural heritage, created the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund (WCTF), including a five-member board named by the Governor.

The mission of the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund is to serve the citizens of Wyoming by supporting Wyoming’s culture and heritage through grant funding of innovative projects for the enjoyment, appreciation, promotion, preservation, and protection of the state’s arts, cultural and historic resources; and to support and invest in Wyoming institutions that help further this mission.

About the Rock Springs Main Street/URA:

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.