WY. Dept. of Health (WDH) now under new leadership





May 19, 2021 — The Wyoming Department of Health has a new leader. On Tuesday, Governor Mark Gordon’s Office announced that Deputy Director Stefan Johansson is now the Interim Director of the WDH.

Former director Mike Ceballos recently resigned from that position. The Governor’s Office would not comment on if the Ceballos resignation, and that of Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) Gordon Knopp, was due to an April incident where a state employee accidentally released COVID-19 test results, names, addresses, birth dates, and other information for over one-quarter of Wyoming’s population.

Timothy Sheehan has been named the Interim Chief Information Officer of the Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS).

“I want to thank Mike and Gordon for their service to the state of Wyoming, and I appreciate their efforts in guiding their agencies through the challenges of the past two years,” Governor Gordon said. “I appreciate Stefan and Timothy’s willingness to step up into these important roles to support these agencies on an interim basis.”