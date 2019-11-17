WY Highway Patrol commissions 18 cadets

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 17, 2019) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned 18 cadets to the rank of trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy.

The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends at the Wyoming Supreme Court on Nov. 15, 2019. The ceremony marked the 97th graduated class from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy.

During their academy, the new troopers were instructed in a variety of classes, including firearms, commercial carrier, physical training, RADAR/LIDAR, emergency vehicle operation, custody and control, crash investigation, and other pertinent training.

The members of Class 97 that were new to law enforcement participated in 1,200 hours of academy training.

Being a state trooper for the Wyoming Highway Patrol can be a challenging, yet rewarding career as it takes a special person to become a Wyoming State Trooper. All Troopers take an oath to protect and serve all citizens of this great state with courtesy, professionalism, and integrity as Wyoming’s Troopers represent the agency brand of “Guardians of the Cowboy State.”

Please join us in congratulating Wyoming Highway Patrol Class 97:

• Trooper Cody W. Ball (Badge # 102 Rock Springs)

• Trooper Adam P. Balthazor (Badge # 220 Gillette)

• Trooper Austin W. Barker (Badge # 217 Rock Springs)

• Trooper Susan S. Berkeyheiser (Badge # 170 Laramie)

• Trooper Micah P. Burke (Badge # 136 Jackson)

• Trooper Joseph M. Devlin (Badge # 155 Baggs)

• Trooper Jacob R. Fourman (Badge # 106 Rawlins)

• Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes (Badge # 165 Laramie)

• Trooper Corey S. McCallister (Badge # 137 Elk Mountain)

• Trooper Teddy L. Merritt (Badge # 183 Laramie)

• Trooper Richard J. Morrison (Badge # 175 Wamsutter)

• Trooper Tyler K. Randig (Badge # 171 Casper)

• Trooper Clifford J. Schrock (Badge # 182 Elk Mountain)

• Trooper Wallace S. Schulthess (Badge # 188 Kemmerer)

• Trooper Jason C. Simmer (Badge # 194 Torrington)

• Trooper Tyler D. Smith (Badge # 205 Jackson)

• Trooper Adam J. Watson (Badge # 207 Torrington)

• Trooper Steven M. Watson (Badge # 159 Elk Mountain)

Colonel’s Leadership Award: Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes

Top Academic Award: Trooper Micah P. Burke

Top Fitness Award: Trooper Tyler K. Randig

Top Firearms Award: Trooper Ryan W. Gerdes

Most Improved Fitness Award: Trooper Richard J. Morrison

“Esperit de Corps” Award: Trooper Adam J. Watson.