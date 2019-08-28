WY-TOPP Results Show Small Increase in Proficiency Rates Statewide

Cheyenne, Wyoming – Results for the second administration of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) indicate an increase in proficiency rates over most grade levels and content areas, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Overall student proficiency rates increased in English Language Arts (ELA) by 2.6%, Math by 2.1% and Science by .9%. The largest increases occurred in grade 9 ELA, rising 8.3%, grade 3 ELA, rising 3.4%, and grade 6 Math, rising 3.1%

“Students are comfortable with the online format of WY-TOPP and teachers have meaningful results almost immediately,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Besides providing a much better measure of student performance, WY-TOPP has allowed us to spend less money on statewide assessments — and take up less classroom time for testing.”

Wy-TOPP is administered through an adaptive online platform. Students in grades 3-10 took WY-TOPP summative assessments for math and English language arts. Grade 4, 8, and 10 students were also assessed in science through a fixed-form online assessment. Students in grades 3, 5, 7, and 9 were assessed in writing. More information is available here.

Advertisement

New this year, the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities (WY-ALT) moved from a paper-and-pencil assessment to the same online platform as WY-TOPP.

WY-TOPP results will be used to inform accountability determinations, which will be released on Sept. 16, 2019.

Along with the WY-TOPP results, the 2019 state-, district-, and school-level results for the ACT taken by students in grade 11 are also available online.

Wyo4News will be back tomorrow with Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern to discuss the district’s results and how the district will use the results to continue to improve student learning.