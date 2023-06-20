WY5 Concert rescheduled

Photo Credit: WY5

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — Local band WY5 will be taking the stage this Thursday in Bunning Park at 7 p.m. WY5 was scheduled to play last Wednesday for the second week of Concerts in the Park when the event was unexpectedly canceled due to a heavy rain storm. If you would like to learn more about this band, you can read the article on them here. A.R. Band is still on schedule for this week’s Concert in the Park as well. They will be performing on Wednesday in Bunning Park at 7 p.m.