WY5 takes the stage for week 2 of Concerts in the Park series

Photo courtesy of Wyo4News Staff

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the second week of the Concert in the Park series, where local band WY5 will be performing. The concert takes place at Bunning Park on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.

The band consists of five members to complete their sound, members include lead vocalist Jessica Yerkovich, guitarist Cliff Witstruck, bassist Dave Jensen, drummer Cory Zampedri, and on the keyboards is Joe Barbuto. WY5 plays a variety of genres including but not limited to Rock, Pop, Country, and Blues. Their set list is said to have a little something for everybody.

All members of the band are from Rock Springs, WY. Dave Jensen, who is also the owner of the Pick-n-Palace, helped form the band together about 7 to 8 years ago. Members would come together at the Pick-n-Palace location to play. This is where they ultimately found their sound.

Joe Barbuto expresses how he hopes the community will come out throughout the summer to not only listen to WY5 but all the other bands set to play as well because it is important for the community to show support to the local bands playing live.