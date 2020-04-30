WYDOT advises railroad work will cause closure of WYO 412 in Carter

CARTER, WYOMING (April 30, 2020) — The Union Pacific Railroad will be closing WYO 412 in Carter, north of Interstate 80 in the Bridger Valley for two days the week of May 4 through May 7. Railroad officials comment that the closure could take place May 5-6, or May 6-7, depending on railroad crews working the line arrive at the crossing.

Local traffic, such as residents and/or business owners will have access to their destinations, but through traffic will not be allowed. Signing for road closure and alternate detour routes will be provided. The closure is scheduled to last two days.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in adverse weather conditions, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all road closures. For more information, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.