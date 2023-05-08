WYDOT begins construction work near Little America

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Kilgore Companies, LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc. will be initiating paving work on Interstate 80 from mile marker 65 to 77 in both the eastbound and westbound lanes near Little America. The work will also encompass the Granger Junction Interchange to US 30, the Little America Interchange and the Westvaco Interchange to WYO 372.

Work will include adding plant mix pavement on Interstate 80, as well as paving operations on the interchanges and the Westvaco crossroad.

“This work is necessary to provide the structural strength to the road to fully support heavy truck traffic. Our previous work in the area identified more extensive structural deficiencies that we had to address,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Traffic through the work area will be down to a single lane in each direction. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to yield to interstate traffic when entering the interstate from the interchanges.

“Yield signs are there for your safety, please obey the signs so traffic can flow continuously and we can avoid having to put up stop signs instead for ramp traffic,” Lockman added.

The project was awarded last July and is scheduled for completion Oct. 31 this year.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.