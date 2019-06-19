WYDOT Calls For Public Input On Projects

Rock Springs, WY (6/19/19) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be hosting a public meeting this Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the WYDOT Offices 3200 Elk Street, in Rock Springs, regarding the 2019 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

The STIP is a six-year approved program that illustrates WYDOT’s future projects and funding. The financial budget is constrained based on projected federal and state funding.

WYDOT utilizes a continuing and comprehensive process of asset management that encourages input from various sources, which assists in determining capital improvement projects. Capital improvement projects are revised and confirmed through input from engineering studies, WYDOT officials, the Transportation Commission, and through public communication at STIP meetings.

Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high quality, and efficient transportation system. WYDOT strives to exercise good stewardship of its resources and regards public input as a valuable asset in achieving those goals. This year, WYDOT has added an online map to assist in collecting public comment and feedback. The map can be found at http://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP and clicking on “STIP Public Comment Map.”

There will be information at the meeting about projects and issues in Sweetwater County, as well as projects that are planned district-wide. Information on funding programs available through WYDOT for local government projects will also be available.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.