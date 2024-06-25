WYDOT construction on US191 could last a few months

Stock photo

June 25, 2024 — Wyo4News

WYDOT is reminding drivers that contract crews have begun work on a project north of Farson on US 191. The work will include milling, paving, and chip seal operations. The completion date for this project, which is taking place from mile marker 44 to mile marker 52 on US 191, is set for June 30, 2025.

The project was awarded to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. of Worland, Wyoming, in December of last year for $4,846,271.33.

Traffic will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and pilot cars. Travelers can expect delays.