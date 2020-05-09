WYDOT I-80 work to cause westbound off-ramp closure

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Interstate Highway Construction, Inc., will be closing the westbound off-ramp at exit 83 on Interstate 80, at the La Barge Interchange, on Monday, May 18.

Crews have a 30-day window for the closure to complete the work, but the crew is hoping to have the work done in two weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic will need to utilize the Interstate 80 Covered Wagon Interchange at exit 85 or the Westvaco Interchange at exit 72 to access WYO 372 towards Ciner and Exxon.

The Covered Wagon and Westvaco Interchanges can also be used to access WY 374 (Little America Service Road) towards Genesis Alkali and Harborlite.

WYDOT encourages industrial and mine traffic traveling from Rock Springs and Green River to utilize the Jamestown service road or the Covered Wagon Interchange to access WYO 372, to avoid the longer detour to the Westvaco Interchange.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones and be alert and cautious of roadside workers. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

For more information about this release or this project contact: Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, [email protected] or 307-352-3065

For the latest road conditions, visit www.wyoroad.info, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.