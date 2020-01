ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 30, 2020) — According to District 3 Public Relations Specialist Stephanie Harsha, a WYDOT plow was hit this morning by a semi-truck around milepost 148 on Interstate 80.

The WYDOT driver sustained undetermined injuries but they were not life-threatening.

The driver of the semi-truck did not have life-threatening injuries either.

A formal release will be forthcoming as more details are available.