WYDOT presents annual transportation plan at Tuesday morning’s County Commissioner meeting

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 WYDOT presented its annual transportation plan. Included in the presentation were projects both local and state-wide made possible by the STIP plan. According to an earlier press release STIP is a six-year program of state-wide existing and expected projects approved by the transportation commission. Presentor Pete Stitchcomb further detailed the funding of projects and locations. Stitchcomb was pleased to announce no projects in Sweetwater County had been placed on the delay list due to funding or other issues.

Current local projects include

1802220 Interchange road

-Interstate 80 at mile marker 101

-New interchange, reconstruction and new bridges

1906025 WYO372-WYO 28 Jct South

-Mile marker 17 to 27

-Level, overlay and chip seal

1900043 Green River traffic signals

-Uinta & Riverview/Astle

-Uinta & Montroe/Evans

-Uinta & 2nd Street

1802209 Lyman to Green River Little America

-Interstate 80 mile marker 65 to 76 Little America section

-Mill, overlay and wearing course.

Projects for the year of 2023 will be much of a continuation and finishing of this year’s projects with the addition of project

1802206 Granger Junction West

-I-80 mile marker 57 to 65

-Eastbound lanes

-Overlay with 3/4 PMWC

-Bridge work

To see more projects and learn more about the STIP program please visit https://www.dot.state.wy.us/STIP.