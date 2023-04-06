WYDOT Release: Annual road patching project underway

Photo submitted by the Wyoming Department of Transportation

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews Kilgore Companies, LLC doing business as Lewis & Lewis, Inc., will be conducting road patching operations in southwest Wyoming beginning next Monday, April 10. The work is contingent upon weather, as roads must be clear of snow and safe for work.

Crews will begin with Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs next week. Work will take place all over southwest Wyoming and the project will run through April and May, depending on weather conditions. Crews will be working in the following areas:

Sweetwater County

· I-80, isolated areas east of Rock Springs from Point of Rocks to Wamsutter, both eastbound and westbound from mileposts 131 to 174. Scheduled for completion by June 15.

· WYO 530, south of Green River, milepost 43 to 44.

Uinta County

· I-80, isolated areas in the Bridger Valley area, both eastbound and westbound lanes from mileposts 34-57.

· WYO 412 near Carter, mileposts 2 to 5.

· WYO 414 east of Mountain View, milepost 106.

Lincoln County

· US 30, west of Kemmerer, mileposts 26 to 45.

Drivers on the interstate are advised to expect reduced speeds and single-lane closures through work areas. Traffic on all other state routes will be carried through all work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flaggers and motorists are advised to expect delays up to 15 minutes, watch for roadside workers and be prepared to stop. Crews will be working Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The project was awarded last month and the completion date for this district-wide project is October 31, 2023.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.