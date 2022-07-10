WYDOT Release: Bridges in Rock Springs, Green River will see work

Photo from wyoroad.info

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the College Hill bridge over Interstate 80 on College Drive on Monday, July 11. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with reduced speeds. No delays are expected for interstate travel. There will be a width restriction of 16 feet in place through the work area for both directions of travel.

Work will also begin on the Interstate 80 bridge west of Green River at milepost 86.38 westbound. Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with minimal delays. Speeds will be reduced to 65 mph, and then 45 mph during working hours. There will be a width restriction of 15 feet through the work area.

The work is scheduled to last roughly 8 weeks total. The work is part of a district wide bridge rehabilitation project. The completion date for the entire project, including other locations, is Oct. 31, 2022.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.