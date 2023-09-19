WYDOT Release: Striping operations will begin tonight in Pinedale, then move to I-80

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Streamline Markings, will be striping traffic markings on US 191 through the town of Pinedale beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 19. Operations will take place in the evenings as temperatures allow. Work could begin as early as 7 p.m. Striping operations are mobile so motorists are asked to reduce their speeds and be aware of striping vehicles. The work should last roughly one night but may be extended due to weather conditions.

Once crews have completed the work in Pinedale, operations will move to Interstate 80. Striping will take place at various locations between mile markers 83 to 163. This work should roughly last two to three weeks, depending on the weather.

The annual project is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming’s harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed. WYDOT crews must re-paint these markings to provide improved safety and capacity for motorists traveling on highways.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at a mere 15 mph while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Striping operations are slow-moving and can cause traffic delays. Drivers are asked to adjust their schedules accordingly.

WYDOT and contract crews would like to also remind drivers that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle.

If a motorist unfortunately does get paint on their vehicle, WYDOT recommends the following tips:

As soon as possible, take your vehicle to a car wash. This will loosen and remove most of the paint unless it has dried for more than one full day.

If the car wash does not remove the paint, allow the water to dry off the vehicle. On the dry surface, spray the paint residue with WD-40 and allow it to stay on the area for 1-2 hours and rewash the vehicle. The WD-40 will soften the paint without hurting the vehicle’s finish. If there is a heavy concentration of paint, repeat the procedure.

For heavy accumulations of paint that have dried for several days, apply a liberal coating of petroleum jelly to the dried traffic paint and allow it to stay on overnight. Take the vehicle to a pressure car wash. Repeat the process if necessary.

Do not scrub the surface of your vehicle with a solvent or scouring cleanser when removing the paint. This will only damage the finish.

Paint is often difficult to remove from wheel wells, due to their flat finish. Apply a liberal coating of petroleum jelly and leave it on for several days. Then use a pressure washer to wash away the residue. Applying an alcohol such as Solox or rubbing alcohol to the area in the wheel well will help to soften any residue left after the petroleum jelly is washed away. Do not scrub the surface, just apply with a rag or sponge.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.