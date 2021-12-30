WYDOT Road Impact for December 30, 2021

WYOMING (December 30, 2021) — High impacts to continue in areas across Wyoming into New Year’s weekend.

Advertisement

Road Weather Impacts to include:

High wind event and extreme blowover risk to subside on I-25 and I-80 Thursday evening.

Blowing snow, black ice/slick roads and reduced to poor visibilty to continue on I-80

Slick areas/roads across the state Friday and Saturday, especially in high elevations and southeast Wyoming.

High winds on Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon to create possible whiteout conditions and extreme blowover risk on I-80 and I-25.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.