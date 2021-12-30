WYDOT Road Impact for December 30, 2021

WYOMING (December 30, 2021) — High impacts to continue in areas across Wyoming into New Year’s weekend.
Road Weather Impacts to include:
- High wind event and extreme blowover risk to subside on I-25 and I-80 Thursday evening.
- Blowing snow, black ice/slick roads and reduced to poor visibilty to continue on I-80
- Slick areas/roads across the state Friday and Saturday, especially in high elevations and southeast Wyoming.
- High winds on Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon to create possible whiteout conditions and extreme blowover risk on I-80 and I-25.
Drive safe and stay alert!
Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.
