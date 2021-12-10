WYDOT Road Impact Forecast through Sunday, December 12, 2021

WYOMING (December 10, 2021) — Planning on traveling tomorrow through Wyoming? Significant fresh snowfall and a High Wind Event will make for HIGH road impacts on I-80, sections of I-25, and many secondary roads as well through Saturday and possibly Sunday.
Road Weather Impacts to include:
- Nasty one-two punch for Wyoming roads
- Significant fresh snowfall with developing high winds equals HIGH road impacts
- 60+ mph wind gusts Friday night through mid to late day Sunday will create significant blowing and drifting snow, whiteout conditions and an extreme blowover risk on I-80, I-25 and secondary roads
Drive safe and stay alert!
Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.
