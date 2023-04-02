WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 2, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING – More snowy weather conditions are set to hit the state of Wyoming beginning tonight and continuing through most of Wednesday. Watch the video above for details about the storm and the impact it will cause.

Impacts include:

Moderate to heavy snow

Extreme blowing and drifting snow

Poor visibility

Moderate to heavy impacts on interstates 25, 90, and 80 are expected.

