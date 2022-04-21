WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 21, 2022

WYOMING — A strong spring storm will blow up over Wyoming late Friday night into Saturday. Blizzard conditions are likely on I-90 and across northeastern Wyoming with winter weather and high wind impacts as well on I-80 and I-25!

Road Weather Impacts to include:

  • Strong winds decrease late this afternoon with mostly dry overnight conditions
  • Unseasonably warm statewide today, Thursday with strong winds and showers in areas
  • Trending colder in the west on Friday with developing rain and snow
  • Much colder statewide for the weekend with potential moderate to high winter weather travel impacts in several areas

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

