WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 4, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING – An updated road impact video summarizing ongoing impacts from blowing and drifting snow.

Impacts include:

Snow gradually tapering off through tonight with scattered light snow shatters through Wednesday.

High impacts from blowing and drifting to continue through at least Thursday afternoon.

Slick roads/areas with black ice outside of high-impact zones.

Cool temperatures slowly warming by late week.

Sponsored by Les Schwab – “Over 70 years ago, we set the standard for tire service. Today, we continue to go out of our way to keep you on your way.”