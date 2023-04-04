WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 4, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING – An updated road impact video summarizing ongoing impacts from blowing and drifting snow.

Impacts include:

  • Snow gradually tapering off through tonight with scattered light snow shatters through Wednesday.
  • High impacts from blowing and drifting to continue through at least Thursday afternoon.
  • Slick roads/areas with black ice outside of high-impact zones.
  • Cool temperatures slowly warming by late week.

