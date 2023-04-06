WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 6, 2023

Wyo4News Staff

WYOMING – Weather and travel conditions continue to improve for Wyoming! Watch this short video for forecast details on Wyoming’s upcoming weather and WYDOT road impacts.

Impacts include:

  • Linger drifted/closed secondary roads in central/south-central Wyoming through tonight.
  • A touch of new light snow in the northwest Friday night and Saturday, otherwise dry.
  • Areas of breezy to strong winds the next few days, but no high wind events!
  • Temperatures will continue to climb and will be near to well above average statewide by Monday.

