WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 6, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING – Weather and travel conditions continue to improve for Wyoming! Watch this short video for forecast details on Wyoming’s upcoming weather and WYDOT road impacts.

Impacts include:

Linger drifted/closed secondary roads in central/south-central Wyoming through tonight.

A touch of new light snow in the northwest Friday night and Saturday, otherwise dry.

Areas of breezy to strong winds the next few days, but no high wind events!

Temperatures will continue to climb and will be near to well above average statewide by Monday.

Sponsored by Les Schwab – “Over 70 years ago, we set the standard for tire service. Today, we continue to go out of our way to keep you on your way.”