WYDOT Road Weather Impact: April 6, 2023

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]
WYOMING – Weather and travel conditions continue to improve for Wyoming! Watch this short video for forecast details on Wyoming’s upcoming weather and WYDOT road impacts.
Impacts include:
- Linger drifted/closed secondary roads in central/south-central Wyoming through tonight.
- A touch of new light snow in the northwest Friday night and Saturday, otherwise dry.
- Areas of breezy to strong winds the next few days, but no high wind events!
- Temperatures will continue to climb and will be near to well above average statewide by Monday.
