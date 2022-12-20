WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 20, 2022

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

WYOMING — High winds, blowing snow, snow, and bitter cold temperatures affecting travel through late Thursday morning.

Road Weather Impacts include:

Light snow/blowing snow I-90 a.m. Wednesday.

Brief moderate overrunning snow central/south p.m. Wednesday evening, including reduced visibility/snow squalls.

BITTER COLD, EXTREME WIND CHILLS Wednesday night into Thursday!

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

