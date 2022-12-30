WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 30, 2022

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [YOUTUBE]

December 30 – Winter weather is set to impact road conditions across most of the state through the New Year’s weekend.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected in the western part of the state today through the weekend, with impacts including:

Moderate to heavy snow spreading west to east through the weekend/Monday.

Heavy, wet snow with slick roads on most sections of I-80, I-25, and parts of I-90.

Impacts include slick roads, black ice, blowing snow, and reduced to poor visibility.

Drive safe and stay alert!

Video and information provided by WYDOT. Watch this short WYDOT impact video to find out the when, where, and what.

